× Burlington police warn community of toxic batch of drugs; 3 overdoses send people to the hospital Friday morning

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police in Burlington are warning the public about a toxic batch of illicit drugs as officers responded to three reported overdoses Friday morning.

Burlington police said all the overdoses happened within a three-hour span. All the victims are undergoing treatment at Alamance Regional Medical Center for life-threatening symptoms.

Heroin and/or cocaine mixed with suspected fentanyl is being distributed throughout the community, according to a Burlington police press release.

“Over the past two weeks, Burlington Police Department has been made aware that cocaine and fentanyl are now regularly being used in combination where historically fentanyl was seen in combination with heroin,” police said.

Burlington police said they would like to remind people of its existing Medicine Dropbox program and they are prepared to accept illicit substances at any time.

“The department will not initiate investigations into those who surrender substances at the Burlington Police Department,” police said in a press release.

The following services are available:

Burlington Police Department (336) 229-3500 Residential Treatment Services of Alamance (336) 227-7417 Cardinal Innovations Healthcare 1-800-939-5911 Safe to Call – North Carolina’s Good Samaritan Law Can Protects You and Your Friends When You Call 911