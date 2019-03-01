77-year-old High Point woman battles flooded basement every time it rains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The rain has been relentless and no one knows that better than Barbara Jackson.

Every time the rain comes down her workload rises.

"Ain't nothing I can do but mop up water. That's all I do," said Jackson.

Jackson says her home in High Point was built on top of a spring. It's information she says was never disclosed to her when she purchased the house.

On a rainy day Jackson will spend hours mopping and wringing out rags.

The 77-year-old works tirelessly to control the water creeping into her basement, but the conditions are growing progressively worse.

Jackson brought in several different people to asses the damage. She says every quote requires thousands of dollars of work and that's money she doesn't have right now.