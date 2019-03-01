2 arrested after Reidsville man fatally shot in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two people have been arrested after a man was fatally shot in Greensboro last month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Juan Aguilar, 24, and Malachi Lamar Williams, 20, both of Thomasville, are charged with first-degree murder.

Police, firefighters and emergency workers were called to the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 9 in response to a shooting.

Jermaine Tyrone McCain, 27, of Reidsville, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

On Friday, Aguilar and Williams were taken into custody.

Williams is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.