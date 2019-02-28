You can already smell these incredible recipes for National Chili Day!

It's National Chili Day! Celebrate with a big bowl of your favorite recipe. For some, that means a really traditional chili with beans. Other favorites include chicken chili or even a vegan version. Shannon Smith stopped by GTCC's Culinary School in Jamestown for some chili recipes you may want to try today.
Vegan Chili
Serves 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon sunflower oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1-2 jalapeño peppers, stemmed, seeded, and minced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 cup bulgur, rinsed
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 2 cups diced fresh tomatoes (about 2 medium or 6 plum tomatoes)
- 1 1/2 cups tomato sauce
- 1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 1/2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, or to taste
- • Chopped fresh cilantro
Preparation
- Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or large heavy pot over medium-high heat.
- Add the onion, carrots, and jalapeño and sauté, stirring often, until the onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute.
- Add the bulgur, chili powder, and cumin and stir until well combined.
- Stir in the tomatoes, tomato sauce, and beans. Bring to a boil.
- Then reduce the heat, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, about 1 hour.
- Season with salt to taste.
- Serve with a sprinkling of cilantro, if desired.
Cincinnati Chili
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 pound extra-lean ground beef (hamburger)
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin*
- 1/2 teaspoon red (cayenne) pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa or 1/2 ounce grated unsweetened chocolate*
- 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 (16-ounce) package uncooked dried spaghetti pasta
- Toppings (see below)
Instructions
- In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, saute onion, ground beef, garlic and chili powder until ground beef is slightly cooked.
- Add allspice, cinnamon, cumin, cayenne pepper, salt, unsweetened cocoa or chocolate, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, cider vinegar, and water.
- Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 1 hour 30 minutes.
- Remove from heat.
- Cook spaghetti according to package directions and transfer onto individual serving plates (small oval plates are traditional).
- Ladle Cincinnati Chili mixture over the cooked spaghetti and serve with toppings of your choice.
- Oyster crackers are served in a separate container on the side.
Toppings
- Oyster Crackers
- Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- Chopped Onion
- Kidney Beans (16-ounce) can
Cincinnati chili lovers order their chili by number. Two, Three, Four, or Five Way. Let your guests create their own final product.
- Two-Way Chili: Chili served on spaghetti.
- Three-Way Chili: Additionally topped with shredded Cheddar cheese.
- Four-Way Chili: Additionally topped with chopped onions.
- Five-Way Chili: Additionally topped with kidney beans.
Beef, Sausage and Chipotle Chili
Ingredients
- 1 pound hot Italian sausage
- 1 pound chorizo sausage
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 5 Tbs chili powder
- 1 Tbs ground cumin
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large onion, diced
- 1 small green pepper, diced
- 1 small red pepper, diced
- 1 (28 ounce) can fire roasted tomatoes
- 1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 (14 ounce) can kidney beans
- 2 teaspoons minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
Directions
- Cook sausage and ground beef in a large pot over medium-high heat until lightly browned and crumbly.
- When the meat has released its grease, and has begun to brown, drain off accumulated grease, and season with chili powder, cumin, and coriander.
- Cook and stir for 1 minute until fragrant, then stir in the garlic and onion.
- Cook until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 4 minutes.
- Stir in the diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, kidney beans, chipotle peppers, salt, and pepper.
- Bring to a simmer, then pour the chili into a slow cooker.
- Cover, and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours.
- Stir in tomato paste an hour before the chili is done.
Chicken And Black Bean Chili
Ingredients
- 3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, diced (apx 2 lbs)
- 2 red peppers, diced
- 1 large onion, diced
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 jalapenos, small dice
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (28 ounces) fire roasted tomatoes, diced
- 2 cups chicken broth
Directions
- In a large pot, saute the onion and garlic.
- Add chicken and spices and cook chicken completely.
- Add remaining ingredients and simmer at least one hour.
- Adjust consistency with water if needed.
- Serve with sour cream, shredded cheese, tortilla chips or corn bread.