You can already smell these incredible recipes for National Chili Day!

It's National Chili Day! Celebrate with a big bowl of your favorite recipe. For some, that means a really traditional chili with beans. Other favorites include chicken chili or even a vegan version. Shannon Smith stopped by GTCC's Culinary School in Jamestown for some chili recipes you may want to try today.

Vegan Chili

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 cup shredded carrots

1-2 jalapeño peppers, stemmed, seeded, and minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup bulgur, rinsed

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 cups diced fresh tomatoes (about 2 medium or 6 plum tomatoes)

1 1/2 cups tomato sauce

1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, or to taste

• Chopped fresh cilantro

Preparation

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven or large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, carrots, and jalapeño and sauté, stirring often, until the onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute. Add the bulgur, chili powder, and cumin and stir until well combined. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato sauce, and beans. Bring to a boil. Then reduce the heat, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, about 1 hour. Season with salt to taste. Serve with a sprinkling of cilantro, if desired.

Cincinnati Chili

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients

1 large onion, chopped

1 pound extra-lean ground beef (hamburger)

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cumin*

1/2 teaspoon red (cayenne) pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa or 1/2 ounce grated unsweetened chocolate*

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1/2 cup water

1 (16-ounce) package uncooked dried spaghetti pasta

Toppings (see below)

Instructions

In a large frying pan over medium-high heat, saute onion, ground beef, garlic and chili powder until ground beef is slightly cooked. Add allspice, cinnamon, cumin, cayenne pepper, salt, unsweetened cocoa or chocolate, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, cider vinegar, and water. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 1 hour 30 minutes. Remove from heat. Cook spaghetti according to package directions and transfer onto individual serving plates (small oval plates are traditional). Ladle Cincinnati Chili mixture over the cooked spaghetti and serve with toppings of your choice. Oyster crackers are served in a separate container on the side.

Toppings

Oyster Crackers

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Chopped Onion

Kidney Beans (16-ounce) can

Cincinnati chili lovers order their chili by number. Two, Three, Four, or Five Way. Let your guests create their own final product.

Two-Way Chili: Chili served on spaghetti.

Three-Way Chili: Additionally topped with shredded Cheddar cheese.

Four-Way Chili: Additionally topped with chopped onions.

Five-Way Chili: Additionally topped with kidney beans.

Beef, Sausage and Chipotle Chili

Ingredients

1 pound hot Italian sausage

1 pound chorizo sausage

2 pounds ground beef

5 Tbs chili powder

1 Tbs ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 large onion, diced

1 small green pepper, diced

1 small red pepper, diced

1 (28 ounce) can fire roasted tomatoes

1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (14 ounce) can kidney beans

2 teaspoons minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste

Directions

Cook sausage and ground beef in a large pot over medium-high heat until lightly browned and crumbly. When the meat has released its grease, and has begun to brown, drain off accumulated grease, and season with chili powder, cumin, and coriander. Cook and stir for 1 minute until fragrant, then stir in the garlic and onion. Cook until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 4 minutes. Stir in the diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, kidney beans, chipotle peppers, salt, and pepper. Bring to a simmer, then pour the chili into a slow cooker. Cover, and cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours. Stir in tomato paste an hour before the chili is done.

Chicken And Black Bean Chili

Ingredients

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, diced (apx 2 lbs)

2 red peppers, diced

1 large onion, diced

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 jalapenos, small dice

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (28 ounces) fire roasted tomatoes, diced

2 cups chicken broth

Directions