Virginia man charged after 100 mph chase through Davidson County to Winston-Salem

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Virginia man was arrested after leading deputies on a 100 mph chase through Davidson County.

Parish Deon Hairston Jr., 31, of Collinsville, Virginia, was extradited back to North Carolina on Wednesday.

On Valentines Day, Davidson County deputies tried to pull over a 2005 Chrysler 300, registered in Virginia, for following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 85 North near Belmont Road.

The sheriff’s office says the driver then sped off, leading deputies on a chase through Davidson County.

Hairston is accused of throwing more than 28 grams of cocaine out the window.

The chase reached speeds of over 100 mph over the course of a 30 mile pursuit.

Deputies pulled back once they reached Winston-Salem.

Deputies continued to investigate. After determining the driver to be Hairston, they issued arrest warrants for trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transportation, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, littering, speeding and following too close.

Hairston received a $2 million secured bond.