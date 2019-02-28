× Vehicle found submerged in water in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A vehicle was found submerged in a pond in Burlington on Thursday morning, but the driver was found safe at his home shortly later.

Burlington police and firefighters were called to a storm water retention pond on Kirkwood Drive near Alamance Road at about 8:15 a.m.

Authorities searched for victims but did not find anyone. The driver was later found safe at his home. Nobody else was in the vehicle. There is no word on what caused the wreck.

One firefighter and one police officer sustained minor injuries while checking for victims in the water, according to a Burlington Fire Department press release.

The Burlington Police Department, Burlington Emergency Management, Alamance County Emergency Management, Alamance County Rescue, and Alamance County EMS responded, along with the Burlington Fire Department.

36.067032 -79.468132