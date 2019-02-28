Two arrested, new details emerge after multi-county Triad chase with two deputy-involved collisions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were arrested after allegedly leading Davidson County Sheriff deputies on a multi-county high speed chase.

James Earl Jones Jr., 25, of High Point, and Laura Christine Fuller, 32, of Lexington, were both arrested.

Just after midnight Thursday morning, detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office's Vice and Narcotics Unit and members of the Traffic and Criminal Enforcement Team launched a drug investigation at the Days Inn at 1620 Cotton Grove Road.

Detectives tried to pull over a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, but the sheriff's office says the driver, Jones, drove off, hitting a detective and his vehicle. The deputy was not seriously injured.

The detectives pursued the car north on Interstate 85 through Randolph County and into Guilford County.

Jones allegedly tried to hit the other law enforcement vehicles to run them off the road.

Randolph County sheriff's deputies responded to a request to help in the chase and deployed spike strips.

The spikes deflated the car's tires and brought the vehicle to an abrupt stop at Exit 113-C in Guilford County.

As the vehicle stopped, an undercover Davidson County sheriff's cruiser ran into the back of the vehicle.

No one was seriously injured.

Jones and Fuller were arrested, and officials interviewed a third person who was in the car before releasing them.

Further investigation found that the people in the car allegedly threw narcotics from the car. Detectives found and seized about 22.9 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of about $2,290 and about 3.6 grams of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mixture with a street value of about $400.

Detectives used a search warrant to look through the car and found another 4 grams of methamphetamine worth about $400.

Jones was charged with:

possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin

speeding to elude arrest

hit and run

careless and reckless driving

resisting obstructing and delay an officer

fail to heed blue lights and siren

driving while license revoked

possession of drug paraphernalia

fail to stop at a duly erected stop sign

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer

Fuller was charged with: