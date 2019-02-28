× Three in custody after multi-county Triad chase with two deputy-involved collisions

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are in custody after allegedly leading Davidson County Sheriff deputies on a multi-county high speed chase.

It began after midnight Thursday outside of a Days Inn motel in Lexington.

Narcotics agents tried to stop a car in the parking lot and were attempting to approach the vehicle when the driver allegedly sped off.

It reportedly hit a sheriff’s deputy and his vehicle. The deputy was not seriously injured.

The three people inside the vehicle led police on a chase down Interstate 85 toward Randolph County.

After 19 miles, near Exit 113 on the interstate, Randolph County sheriff’s deputies responded to a request to help in the chase and deployed spike strips.

The vehicle’s tires were deflated by the spikes and brought the vehicle to an abrupt stopped.

As the vehicle stopped, an undercover Davidson County sheriff’s cruiser ran into the back of the vehicle.

No one was seriously injured.

Deputies say drugs were recovered from the car.

The names of those involved have not been released.