State Department warns travelers to exercise increased caution in the Bahamas due to crime

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. State Department is warning people headed to the Bahamas to be cautious due to an increase in crime.

The department released an advisory Monday saying that crimes including sexual assault, burglary and armed robbery are common there and may even happen in tourist areas during the day.

The vast majority of crime occurs on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands, according to the State Department.

U.S. government personnel are not allowed to visit the Sand Trap area in Nassau due to crime and are also not permitted to use jet-ski rentals on the New Providence and Paradise Islands.

The U.S. State Department said in its advisory that jet-ski operators have been known to commit sexual assaults against tourists.

Activities involving commercial recreational watercraft vehicles are not consistently regulated or maintained.

People planning to travel to the Bahamas are asked to: