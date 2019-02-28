× School bus runs off the road and crashes into building in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First responders were on the scene of a crash Thursday morning involving a school bus in north Charlotte.

WSOC reported that the wreck happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Statesville Avenue near Moretz Avenue.

The bus went off the side of the road and into what looked like a townhouse. Several children could be seen walking around outside the bus.

Witnesses said the bus was heading north on Statesville Avenue when it appeared to lose control and veered into a car before swerving into the building.

The witness said he watched as the rear emergency door opened on the bus and several students jumped out.

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt or what may have caused the bus to crash.