Reidsville man pleads guilty in fatal shooting in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — A Reidsville man has pleaded guilty in a robbery-turned-homicide in Henry County, according to court documents.

Jake Andrew Lewis, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder, robbery and two charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a robbery that turned deadly on Feb. 17, 2018.

Lewis and three others planned to rob 37-year-old Eric Lasha Adams, but during the robbery, the shooting happened.

Adams was found dead in a home on Keen Drive in the Axton community.

Dylan Alan Day, of Reidsville, Landon Chase Handy, of Liberty, and Rebecca Greenberg, of Kyle, Texas, also face charges in connection to the crime.

Day and Handy are charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of first-degree murder and robbery.

Greenberg was indicted on a charge of robbery.

Lewis could face more than 26 years in prison. Sentencing is set for June 12.