RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A Randolph County deputy who shot and injured a man accused of pointing a gun at him has been cleared of any possible wrongdoing.

Deputy Brandon Bolick’s use of force was “lawful, justified, reasonable and necessary,” according to Randolph County District Attorney Andrew M. Gregson.

Deputies were called to a home in the 500 block of Providence Church Road in Randleman shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 23, according to former Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves.

The caller said the suspect was intoxicated and acting strange and wanted deputies to conduct a welfare check.

A deputy checking the area found the suspect in a garage and the suspect allegedly had a gun pointed at the deputy.

Graves said the deputy told the suspect to put down his gun and when the suspect would not, the deputy fired his gun, hitting the suspect in the lower abdomen. The deputy was not hurt.

John Andrew Mudlock, 44, of Randleman, was charged with resisting a public officer, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mudlock was treated by emergency responders. He was released from the hospital and jailed under a $250,000 secured bond.

Bolick was initially placed on administrative leave.

