ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is helping with a major rescue.

On Thursday, the zoo announced it is helping with the rescue of 1,800 lesser flamingo chick in South Africa.

The chicks were abandoned by their parents due to severe drought, the zoo said.

North Carolina Zoo zookeeper Jeff Souther is at the Lory Park Zoo in Midrand, South Africa, helping with 24-hour care for approximately 115 of the chicks.

