North Carolina A&T searching for cheerleading coaches after sexual assault allegation by student

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina A&T State University is looking for new cheerleading coaches, according to Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Earl Hilton.

This comes after a freshman claimed she was raped at an off-campus apartment in November 2018. She says she reported the alleged assault to her cheerleading coaches at NC A&T but says the coaching staff failed to acknowledge her claims.

The woman wrote about the entire ordeal in a letter and posted the message on social media to bring awareness to her alleged incident and to help other victims.

On Feb. 8, it was reported that the coaching staff was being investigated and the cheer team had been benched.

The cheerleading program remains in a period of reduced activity. No cheer performances will take place during the final two regular season basketball games, which occur during spring break when cheer performances are not scheduled, or during the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, according to Hilton.

Shawn Hendrix, senior women’s administrator for A&T Intercollegiate Athletics, has been appointed to serve as administrator of the cheerleading program and will oversee the program on an interim basis, Hilton said.

"The university will begin a period of restoration of the cheerleading program to ensure the continued health, well-being and success of its participants going forward," Hilton said.

On Feb. 13, NC A&T Chancellor Harold Martin addressed the sexual assault investigation, saying NC A&T plans to take the following actions in response to the recent events: Create a campus-wide committee made up of students, faculty and staff to evaluate the recommendations already submitted and provide opportunities for students to express their concerns on the issue.