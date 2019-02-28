× New episodes of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ are coming back to TV with the original cast

The popular ‘90s TV show “Beverly Hills, 90210” is coming back.

Fox announced Wednesday that it will reunite the show’s original cast for a six-episode reboot this summer.

The network described the shows as a “groundbreaking teen drama that defined Southern California life.” The original series last for 10 seasons, starting in 1990.

Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling will star in the new series, according to Fox.

The actors will play “heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.”

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?” Fox said, in a press release.