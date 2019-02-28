Man charged with DWI after truck slams into at least 10 cars outside Texas Roadhouse in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have charged a man accused of slamming into multiple cars with a truck outside a High Point restaurant on Wednesday.

Timothy Wickline, 61, has been charged with impaired driving and reckless driving after a truck slammed into at least 10 cars at about 8 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse at 3940 Brian Jordan Place.

Witnesses said the truck came flying out of the Food Lion parking lot. No injuries were reported.

One man who witnessed the crash from outside approached the driver when the truck finally came to a stop.

"I opened his door to see if he was OK. I had to wake him up. I don't know what was going on if he had a medical condition or if he was drinking. He said he wasn't but he was definitely unconscious the whole way," the witness said.

The witness said the driver acted like he didn't know what had happened.

