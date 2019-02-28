× Luke Perry suffers a massive stroke and is recovering in the hospital

LOS ANGELES — Actor Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday and is recovering in the hospital, according to TMZ.

Emergency responders were called to his home Wednesday morning in the Los Angeles area and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have not released a current condition of the 52-year-old actor who starred in Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Perry currently stars as Fred Andrews on the CW series “Riverdale.”

The stroke happened the same day it was announced that several “90210” cast members will appear in a six-episode event series this summer. The show will reunite cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.