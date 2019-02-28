Local woman first African-American breaks barriers serving as Aircare flight nurse at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Krisi Linton of Greensboro went from trauma nurse to flight nurse with Aircare at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

She’s the first African-American woman to hold the position.

"It actually didn't sink in until my manager Billy Haynes confirmed it. I had been told by a few folks walking through the hospital that had been here for so many years,” Linton said.

Linton is certainly honored to break barriers within the hospital system but credits her co-workers for the overall commitment to taking care of patients.

"Everyone here is a superstar. They're superheroes. I think some of them actually have a cape inside their flight suit,” Linton said.

Linton says she plans to keep flying and caring for patients.

"Anything is possible. Keep your dreams big and your goals set and work hard, work hard.”

Linton’s mother is a nurse.

She says her mother inspired her to pursue her path in the medical field.