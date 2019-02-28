‘I’m about to kill all of you’: NC substitute teacher accused of threatening 9th graders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Tanikka Hough received a strange text from her son Tuesday while he was in school, WSOC reports.

"The teacher threatened us she said she was going to kill us," the son texted his mother. “She just told the class that she was going kill us, she’s a sub.”

The son told his mother the substitute teacher was mad at the class because they were talking.

He wrote that the teacher said, “I'm tired of this (expletive,) and she said ya’ll (sic) real teacher will be back before next month, thank God, because I'm about to kill all of you.”

The Richmond County School District confirmed the incident was reported to a school resource officer.

Officials said it "was just a poor choice of words used by a substitute, who will no longer be allowed to sub for our district."

