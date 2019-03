Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- His parents say that Greensboro’s AJ Spaeth has always been a good athlete and now his talents are taking him on a trip of a lifetime.

AJ was selected to be on Team USA for the World Special Olympics, which are in Abu Dhabi next month.

It is such a big deal several members of his extended family are planning to make the trip to cheer him on.

AJ is ready to compete and make North Carolina proud.