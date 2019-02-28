Georgia high schooler goes viral after she’s accepted to 31 colleges

FAIRBURN, Ga. — She almost didn’t share it, but, when she did, this Georgia high schooler’s inspirational Twitter post went viral.

Kayla Willis, a student at Westlake High School in South Fulton, was accepted to a jaw-dropping 31 colleges, WXIA reports.

“I kinda didn’t want to post this, but someone said ‘the whole world needs to know how great you are’ so here we go twitter!” she wrote.

i kinda didn’t want to post this, but someone said “the whole world needs to know how great you are” so here we go twitter! pic.twitter.com/g58Xd0w1w2 — Kayla E. Willis 💋 (@kaegenic) February 24, 2019

The post, uploaded Sunday, gathered over 140,000 likes and more than 32,000 retweets by Thursday.

Her school recognizes college acceptances by putting the name of each accepting college by a photo of the student.

Willis’ list, which includes North Carolina A&T State University and Wingate University, stretches half way down the wall.

“To those who have supported so far, thank you! it does not stop here. I will be attending Fisk University (my top school) with a full ride scholarship!” she wrote.

To those who have been sending her messages trying to bring her down for this accomplishment, she had a simple message.

“Some of you all are disgusting. y’all are trying to tear me down and make me feel bad about my achievements as a young black female. how are we suppose to call each other brother & sister with so much hate? please take a look in the mirror and reevaluate,” Willis wrote.

some of you all are disgusting. y’all are trying to tear me down and make me feel bad about my achievements as a young black female. how are we suppose to call each other brother & sister with so much hate? please take a look in the mirror and reevaluate. — Kayla E. Willis 💋 (@kaegenic) February 25, 2019

She added that part of why she was able to apply to so many schools because the application fees were waived and there were no fees for her transcripts or SATs. She said she wouldn’t have been able to afford it otherwise.