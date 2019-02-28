Flower ‘super bloom’ transforms California hills into stunning orange vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — The hills are alive with the color orange!

In Southern California, spring has sprung with what's known as a "super bloom."

The normally green hills have transformed into an unreal orange vista that rolls on for miles.

CNN reports this special phenomenon happens when the golden poppies sprout along the hillsides. The wet winter in Riverside County makes the oranges even more pronounced.

This isn't the first time we've seen this. About two years ago, southern California saw a similar transformation, drawing in tons of tourists.

Lake Elsinore city officials think they could see a repeat this year — but will also be careful to make sure this beautiful scenery doesn't get trampled.