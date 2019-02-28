× Dump truck overturns on Highway 109 South; road closed

DENTON, N.C. — Highway 109 South was closed after a dump truck overturned, according to Davidson County 9-1-1

Crews responded to the scene at about 6:48 a.m.

Davidson County 9-1-1 reports the truck overturned between East Slate Mine Road and Highway 49.

Troopers say the driver was headed north on 109, just sound of 49, when the truck went off the right side of the road and overcorrected.

The driver was taken to a hospital with “non-serious” injuries.

The road is expected to reopen after about 9 a.m.