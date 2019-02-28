× Davie County Schools employee arrested on charges of exploiting a minor

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A Davie County Schools employee was arrested on 20 counts of exploiting a minor, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Ernest Banks, 48, of Advance, was charged with 10 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

The charges came out of an investigation the sheriff’s office launched in January.

He was placed in the custody of the Davie County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

Davie County Schools released the following statement:

“Jason Banks, a Speech Language Pathologist with Davie County Schools, was arrested February 27, 2019 by the Davie County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Banks has been on leave since Tuesday, January 22, 2019, and has not returned to work. Davie County Schools has fully cooperated with law enforcement at every step of the process; the safety of students is our top priority. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and partner with parents and the community to maintain a safe teaching and learning environment for the students we serve.”