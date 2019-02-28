Daughter on the force inspires 53-year-old father to join the Greensboro Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Forty graduates took the oath and became Greensboro police offers on Thursday.

Among them was a 53-year-old father who left behind a 35-year career in construction.

“For me it was something I wanted to do back when I was a teenager,” Buddy John Proffitt said. “I got married, had a family and ventured down another path.”

When Proffitt’s daughter Jensen joined the force about two years ago, he was inspired by her love for the job.

“It just kind of sparked that interest,” Proffitt said. “I think it's a calling and it's a calling I've been longing to do.”

He was there to pin on his daughter’s badge during her graduation. On Thursday, she was able to return the favor.

“It’s a feeling you can't express to have your daughter do something like that,” he said.

The father-daughter duo also have another thing in common. Both were voted by classmates to receive an award in honor of a Michael G. Winslow, a fallen officer.

“When you get into the academy, it's like becoming a family and it is a family,” Proffitt said.

The 53-year-old felt right at home, even though he is a few years older than many of the recruits.

Most of the people sworn into the department are between the ages of 30 and 39.

“The door was open for me and it was just meant to be,” Proffitt said.

He says with support from family, it can be meant for anyone else too.

“I think it's never too late,” Proffitt said.

The Proffitt family’s urge to protect and serve is not stopping at the father-daughter duo. Buddy’s son is now looking to join the force too. He starts the academy on Friday.

Right now, GPD is looking to hire people for it’s academy starting in September. For more information, head to this website.