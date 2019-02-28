× Couple on the run after NC store owner stabbed in vicious assault

LINCOLNTON, N.C. – A man stabbed a store owner while his female accomplice caused a distraction Wednesday morning at the Corner Market on Confederate Road in Lincolnton, WSOC reported.

At about 11:15 a.m., the couple entered the store and the woman asked to use the phone. The man went behind the counter and assaulted the female owner with his fist and a knife, police said.

The couple then left the store and the man returned, assaulting the owner again.

The pair stole the store owner’s 2001 gold Honda Odyssey with North Carolina tag WRS-1696.

Authorities are looking for Billy Joe Franklin, 32, of Cherryville. Police have warrants out on Franklin for attempted first-degree murder among other charges.

Jessica Mae Nations, 27, of Gastonia, is also on the run and has several charges against her, including being an accessory to attempted first-degree murder.

The store owner, who was stabbed in the chest and also suffered facial injuries, was taken to Atrium-Lincoln, then transferred to Atrium-Charlotte.

If you see them or know of their whereabouts contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202 or call 911.