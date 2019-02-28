Charlotte school bus with children on board crashes into building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - First responders were on the scene of a crash Thursday morning involving a school bus in north Charlotte, WSOC reports.

The wreck happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Statesville Avenue near Moretz Avenue.

Several children could be seen walking around outside the bus.

Police said the bus had just picked up some students a few blocks away moments before the crash and that another school bus driver witnessed it.

Witnesses told WSOC the bus was heading north on Statesville Avenue when it appeared to lose control and veer into a car before swerving into the building.

It was not immediately known what may have caused the bus to crash but paramedics said there were no major injuries. MEDIC said their mass casualty bus was sent to the scene and that they were evaluating students for possible injuries.

