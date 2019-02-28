Burlington man charged after his SUV was found in a nearby pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is facing charges after his SUV was found in a pond and he was found at home, according to Burlington police.

At about 8:10 a.m., officers responded to a vehicle submerged in a retention pond beside Truliant Federal Credit Union along the 2700 block of Kirkwood Drive.

A 2014 Ford Edge appeared to have driven off the road, hit a chain link fence and continued into the pond where the vehicle sank.

When a caller reported the SUV, crews responded unsure of whether or not a person was inside.

Burlington police, Burlington fire and Alamance County Water Rescue make rescue efforts but ultimately found no one in the vehicle.

The registered owner of vehicle turned out to be Daniel Matthew Browning, 47, of Burlington. They found him at his home.

Browning told officials he was driving too fast for the curve on Kirkwood Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night and lost control of the SUV.

After the crash, he went home without telling police.

The rescue damaged Burlington Police Department equipment beyond repair, adding up to about $3,000 in damages.

The SUV was a total loss with about $20,000 in damages.

The fence took about $2,500 in damages.

Brown was charged with hit and run property damage by the Burlington Police Traffic Division.