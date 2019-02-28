× 7-year-old girl with inoperable brain tumor wants to get letters from your dog

MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old girl in Wisconsin with an inoperable brain tumor wants to get letters from dogs.

Good Morning America reported that Emma Mertens has received more than 50,000 letters from dogs.

Mertens was diagnosed with an aggressive tumor called DIPG earlier this year and is currently undergoing radiation at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

“If you knew Emma, she’s the most kind, big-hearted girl,” the girl’s dad Geoff Mertens, of Wisconsin, told “Good Morning America.” “To see so many people take a few minutes out of their day to put a smile on her face is overwhelming.”

You can have your dog send her a letter at: