21 people died of flu in North Carolina last week, bringing state total to 98 this season

Twenty-one more people died from the flu in North Carolina from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, bringing the statewide total this season to 98.

From Feb. 10 to 16, another 13 people died and the week before, 16 flu deaths were reported.

The season began on Sept. 30 and ends May 18. North Carolina has faced at least 13 deaths each month this flu season.

The World Health Organization estimates the annual epidemic results in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness globally and 290,000 to 650,000 deaths.

The flu is a contagious, viral illness that causes mild to severe symptoms that can sometimes lead to death.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.