Woman facing charges after exposing herself in the ER while intoxicated

Posted 10:29 am, February 27, 2019, by

Brandy MacDowell

LANCASTER COUNTY, Penn. — A woman is facing charges after exposing herself while intoxicated in the emergency room area of a Pennsylvania hospital, WPMT reports.

Brandy MacDowell, 42, is facing charges of public drunkenness, indecent exposure and open lewdness for her role in the incident.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, police were dispatched to Wellspan Ephrata Hospital’s emergency room area for a woman who was causing a disturbance and reportedly disrobed herself.

Upon arrival, police discovered that MacDowell was intoxicated and became disruptive while attempting to visit a friend who was a patient in the emergency room.

She was arrested and held until sober.

Now, MacDowell is facing charges.

