Woman accused of assaulting man in MAGA hat at restaurant faces deportation

FALMOUTH, Mass. -- A woman caught on video confronting a man wearing a Make America Great Again hat inside a Massachusetts restaurant earlier this month was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, WBZ reports.

Rosiane Santos was arrested on Feb. 15 after allegedly knocking Bryton Turner's hat off his head and verbally confronting him at the Casa Vallarta restaurant.

Turner recorded part of the confrontation. He said before he started recording, Santos tried to shove his face in his food.

"If you don't like the president, that's fine, at the end of the day, it's just a hat, there's no need to assault anybody," Turner told WBZ.

Police came to the restaurant and arrested Santos, charging her with disorderly conduct. Then, on Tuesday, ICE took Santos into custody, saying she is in the country illegally.

Santos was released from ICE custody and has been ordered to appear before an immigration judge for removal proceedings.