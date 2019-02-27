Winston-Salem woman supports distracted driving bill after her own accident years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem mother is advocating for a proposed bill that would increase penalties for distracted drivers years after her own accident.

Tasha Springs says in October 2012, she was driving on Interstate 40 near Mebane when she texted her daughter about a phone bill.

“I hit another car, when I hit the car my car flipped, all three of us ended up going to the hospital," she said. "The top part of my body came out of the car.”

Springs says the other passengers were treated and released, but her recovery has taken years.

“For five years, reconstructive surgery, going to sleep suffering through the pain, every six weeks, I wouldn’t wish that on nobody,” she said.

She's now supporting the proposed Hands Free NC Bill. The measure would require drivers to use a mount for their phones or Bluetooth to keep both hands on the wheel.

“I really do because the law holds people responsible for what they’re doing, just like seat belt laws or DWI laws. You’re being held accountable for what you do,” she said.

Springs says she shares her story to urge drivers to put the phone down and hopes to see tougher penalties for those who don't listen.

“It’ll make people wake up and understand that this is not a game, people are really losing their lives,” she said.

If approved, the law would go into effect in January 2020, with a warning period lasting until July.