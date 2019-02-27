Truck slams into at least 5 cars in Texas Roadhouse parking lot in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A truck slammed into multiple cars in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse in High Point Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse at 3940 Brian Jordan Place.

Witnesses said the truck came flying out of the Food Lion parking lot and hit at least 5 vehicles.

One man who witnessed the crash from outside approached the driver when the truck finally came to a stop.

"I opened his door to see if he was OK. I had to wake him up. I don't know what was going on if he had a medical condition or if he was drinking. He said he wasn't but he was definitely unconscious the whole way," the witness said.

The witness said the driver acted like he didn't know what had happened.

No injuries were reported and there is no word on charges.

36.032198 -79.960653