Second man charged with murder in Eden homicide investigation

EDEN, N.C. — A second man has been arrested more than a year after a 2017 homicide in Eden, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Brent Deanglo Hairston, 27, of Eden, is charged with first degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Michael Vincent Boulding.

Hairston was already serving time in federal prison on unrelated charges.

He was charged on Wednesday, one week after Shakaree Tyshon Lowe, 18, of Eden, was charged with first-degree homicide in the same case.

Lowe was arrested on Wednesday.

Boulding was found shot to death shortly after midnight on Oct. 6, 2017, at 1022 Friendly Road.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.