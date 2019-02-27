Watch live at 10 a.m. — Michael Cohen, former Trump lawyer, to testify before Congress

Scammer pretends to be local sheriff’s office captain to steal money

February 27, 2019

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office vehicle (WGHP file photo)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — If someone tells you they’re from the sheriff’s office on the phone and that you could be arrested, be wary.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a scammer who is calling people claiming to be the real RCSO Capt. Grey Smith.

The scammer will say that you missed jury duty and that you must buy gift cards for a large amount of money or else you’ll be arrested.

The caller will try to keep you on the phone and ask for the numbers off the gift cards immediately after they are purchased.

The scammer will then transfer all of the money from the cards to themselves.

“THIS IS A SCAM!” the sheriff’s office warns in a news release.

