Planning to retire? Make sure you can answer these questions about your retirement nest egg!

If you're planning to retire, you may want to make sure you have all your ducks in a row.

If you're not working, you'll need to make sure you can afford the years of leisure ahead.

Before you commit, here are just some of the questions Certified Senior Advisory Linda Pritchett recommends that you consider:

How is your health?

How is your credit?

Could you work part time?

Do you have enough income?

Find out more in this week's Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.