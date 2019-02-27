Watch live: Michael Cohen, former Trump lawyer, testifies before Congress – testimony resumes shortly

Planning to retire? Make sure you can answer these questions about your retirement nest egg!

Posted 12:28 pm, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:14PM, February 27, 2019

If you're planning to retire, you may want to make sure you have all your ducks in a row.

If you're not working, you'll need to make sure you can afford the years of leisure ahead.

Before you commit, here are just some of the questions Certified Senior Advisory Linda Pritchett recommends that you consider:

  • How is your health?
  • How is your credit?
  • Could you work part time?
  • Do you have enough income?

Find out more in this week's Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.

