North Carolina police officer saves woman’s life during house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving a woman’s life.

Fayetteville Police Officer Evans responded to a house fire on Monday and ended up being the first person to the scene, according to a Fayetteville police Facebook post.

When he arrived, he saw a woman unresponsive in the doorway of the home.

He rushed in and carried the woman to safety.

The woman received first aid before she was transported to the hospital.

“Way to go, Officer Evans!” Fayetteville police wrote on Facebook.