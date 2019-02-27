× Man charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged after multiple explosive devices were found in his vehicle, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Christopher William Lane, 24, of Pinnacle, is charged with two counts of possession of weapons of mass destruction.

On Wednesday, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle off Cromer Road, north of King.

When deputies got there, they found Lane asleep in the vehicle. Deputies also noticed what appeared to be explosive devices in the back seat of the vehicle.

Deputies called the Winston-Salem Police Department Bomb Squad to assist in the investigation. Upon their arrival, they identified multiple explosive devices in the vehicle.

The investigation also led to the issuance of a search warrant for the suspect’s home in Pinnacle. There, detectives found additional devices and materials used to make such devices.

Lane is being held under an $80,000 secured bond.