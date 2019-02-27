Firefighters post photos showing what happens if you park in front of a hydrant

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Firefighters are sending out an important reminder – Don’t park in front of a fire hydrant!
Tuesday, Anaheim Fire & Rescue tweeted what happens when there’s a fire and there’s a car in the way. We think the driver was probably but shocked but learned a lesson.
“Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD?” the tweet read.
