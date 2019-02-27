Fire department posts photos of what happens when you park in front of a hydrant

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim police and fire officials issued a warning to drivers after firefighters ran a hose through the window of a car that was parked in front of a hydrant as they battled a blaze on Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of North West Street to battle the residential fire. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a car parked in front of the hydrant, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Firefighters then broke out the car’s back windows and ran the hose line through it, police said.

Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) February 26, 2019

Anaheim Fire and Rescue tweeted out photos of the damaged car, which was parked in front of a red curb, along with a warning to never park in fire lanes.

“Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @ AnaheimPD?” the tweet read.

The Police Department, which also assisted in the fire, retweeted the photos and reminded drivers that red curbs exist for a reason.

No additional information was immediately released about the incident.