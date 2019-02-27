Arrested made in January homicide in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An arrest has been made in a January fatal shooting in Guilford County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Donte Shaquille Steele, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Steele was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Terrazi Smith.

Deputies were called to a report of a shooting into an occupied vehicle shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 on Business 85 near Groometown Road.

Smith, 26, and Rickey Meaders-House, 24, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital where Smith was pronounced dead. Meaders-House’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Steele is being held in the High Point Jail with no bond allowed.

