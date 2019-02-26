× Winston-Salem man seriously injured in shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 4:59 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Patterson Avenue.

Police say 30-year-old Travis Stokes suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police report Travis’ home address as the 1600 block of Patterson Avenue. It is unclear if the shooting happened at his home or another address in his neighborhood.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.