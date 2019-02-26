Suspect in custody after manhunt over armed robbery in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after officers tracked them down following an armed robbery, according to Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, an employee at a Dollar General in Southmont was opening the story when a person approached her in the parking lot.

A shot was fired during the robbery, though no one was injured.

The suspect then drove away from the scene only to crash the car a few miles away on NC-8, setting off a manhunt.

A joint effort led officers to a Walgreens in Lexington where they took a suspect into custody. Two others were also brought into custody, but the DCSO says they were not believed to be directly involved.

Charges have not yet been filed.

Officers are working to determine if the suspect is involved with other robberies in the area.