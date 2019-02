Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Registration stickers are being stolen right off the back of cars in busy parking lots.

Greensboro police officers say they deal with anywhere from a dozen to two dozen reports of stolen stickers a month.

Collins Okafor was grocery shopping at the Walmart on Wendover Avenue in Greensboro when his registration sticker was stolen.

"Actually I thought the tags probably fell off," Okafor said.

A friend told him to call police. Okafor says that's when he learned stealing car stickers is not an uncommon crime.

"It does not take a long to remove a tag with the right tool," said Officer Greg Kiser, with the Greensboro Police Department.

In fact, Kiser says it can be done in less than a minute.

A way to protect yourself is to invest in an anti-theft bolt.

"What that does is it requires a specific tool to be able to remove [the tag]," Kiser said.

Even that safety device is not a guarantee though because the tool can be purchased. But it will slow a person down.

"It's something that will slow down the person that is wanting to take your tag and it may force them to go somewhere and that at least keeps you from not being a victim," Kiser said.

Community resource officers in District 3 are offering to install the anti-theft bolts.

You can also purchase the bolts at a hardware store.