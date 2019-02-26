‘Only in America’ – Candid talk with racing legends on this week’s Dirty Air podcast

Dale Junior talks about how much he misses racing and why you better not criticize one of his true loves. Richard Childress explains how he went from building a car for $20 to owning one of the most powerful race teams in the entire sport. A.J. Foyt chimes in as well, explaining how when he drove drivers settled scores and why you better have learned how to use your hands for more than just holding a steering wheel.

It’s a candid talk with some of the true legends of the sport on this week’s edition of Dirty Air.

