Mom home with young children during drive-by shooting in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A mother was home with her two children when someone shot at their home in Thomasville.

At about 9:55 a.m., Thomasville officers responded to a shots fired call at 701 Diana Drive, according to Davidson County 9-1-1.

Multiple bullet casings were on the ground near the home.

Inside the house, bullet holes show that shots narrowly missed the 6-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl sleeping in their room and the mother who was walking to her room.

A look at one of the bullet casings found on the road outside a Thomasville home involved in a drive-by overnight. I’m told around 22 bullets ripped through the house. pic.twitter.com/9NYcxI8zyb — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) February 26, 2019