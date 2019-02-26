Mom home with young children during drive-by shooting in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A mother was home with her two children when someone shot at their home in Thomasville.
At about 9:55 a.m., Thomasville officers responded to a shots fired call at 701 Diana Drive, according to Davidson County 9-1-1.
Multiple bullet casings were on the ground near the home.
Inside the house, bullet holes show that shots narrowly missed the 6-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl sleeping in their room and the mother who was walking to her room.
35.882637 -80.081988