Mark Harris, citing health concerns, won't run in new US House District 9 election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark Harris announced on Tuesday that he will not run in the new U.S. House District 9 race, WSOC reports.

The announcement comes a week after the North Carolina Board of Elections ordered a new election after an evidentiary hearing into potential wrongdoing.

Last week, Harris gave up his fight to be declared winner of November’s 9th congressional district race, saying serious public doubts about the contest’s fairness warranted a new election.

He also said as part of his previous illness, he suffered two strokes, struggled with his recollection during his statements and was not up to testifying due to complications from his recent hospitalization.

