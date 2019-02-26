× High Point police searching for homicide suspect

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide, according to a news release.

Corderrel Latrice McCoy, 28, of High Point, is wanted for murder.

High Point police obtained warrants for McCoy’s arrest in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Tanique Shaquan Allen.

Allen’s body was found in the 1400 block of East Commerce Avenue with a gunshot wound on Feb. 20.

McCoy should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on McCoy’s whereabouts is asked to call High Point police at (336) 889-4000.