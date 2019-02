Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at a local elementary school had a very special visitor on Monday.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers paid a visit to Jesse Wharton Elementary School in Greensboro.

Kids from all grades got to meet the sheriff and talk with him about his job.

His visit also came as the school celebrated Read Across America Week, so he talked to the kids about the important of reading as well.